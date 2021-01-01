Dave Grohl laughed off "bad reviews" of Foo Fighters' Bee Gees covers record.



The 'Everlong' group renamed themselves the Dee Gees and released renditions of the disco legends' classic hits, 'Night Fever', 'Tragedy', 'You Should Be Dancing' and' More Than a Woman', on the LP 'Hail Satin' earlier this year.



And the 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker has insisted it was just a "fun" thing to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and not to be taken seriously, which is why he was shocked when critics went in hard on the project.



The 52-year-old frontman told Rolling Stone: "That’s the most fun I’ve ever had recording a song, and it quite possibly could be the best thing we’ve ever done. We come in the next day … I said, 'F*** it, let’s do another Bee Gees song.' So, we basically made that record in a week, and for no other reason than just to have fun. The best part was when I started reading bad reviews of it. It was truly just to make ourselves smile. Hopefully other people as well."



Meanwhile, the Rock God recently teased that the follow-up to this year's 'Medicine at Midnight' will head in a new direction after they experimented with a dancier, David Bowie 'Let's Dance' style on their most recent studio effort.



Speaking to the publication last month, he said: “Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before.



"So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record.”



Meanwhile, guitarist Chris Shiflett recently joked Foo Fighters might need to embrace a softer style to still be playing together in 2036.



The 'Times Like These' rockers - who formed in 1994 - are still going strong, and while the 50-year-old guitarist is backing their longevity, his hearing would suffer if they kept the same loud sound.



He said earlier this year: "If my ears hold up, then sure! We're pretty loud onstage, man!



"In 25 years, we'll all be on stools, playing ukuleles and doing ballads - but we might still be going!



"Maybe we'll all be enclosed on a big plastic box with headphones and amp simulators."