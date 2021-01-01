Leslie Bricusse dead at 90

Celebrated songwriter Leslie Bricusse has died at the age of 90.



The award-winning lyricist died on Tuesday in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, according to Variety.



Bricusse penned lyrics and themes for a wide range of blockbusters, including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the James Bond instalment Goldfinger.



His son, Adam Bricusse, shared the news on Facebook, writing "My Dearest Father, passed away peacefully this morning. Please raise a glass for him."



Adam also quoted the lyric "Sleep in peace when the day is done" from his father's song Feeling Good, written for the 1965 musical The Roar of Greasepaint. A cause of death was not disclosed.



Over the course of his seven-decade career, Bricusse was nominated for five Tonys and ten Oscars. He won his first and only Grammy in 1963 for his song What Kind of Fool Am I from the West End musical Stop the World - I Want to Get Off. He was celebrated for his clever lyricism and ability to move between stage and screen, sometimes collaborating with composers John Williams, Henry Mancini, and Anthony Newley. In 1989, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.



Actress Joan Collins, a close friend, shared the news of his death on Instagram Tuesday, writing "One of the giant songwriters of our time, writer of #candyman #goldfinger amongst so many other hits, and my great friend Leslie Bricusse has sadly died today. He and his beautiful Evie have been in my life for over 50 years. I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends."