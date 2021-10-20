The Lathums and Jamie Webster announce intimate hometown gigs for Teenage Cancer Trust

The Lathums and Jamie Webster have announced hometown shows for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

The two acts are set to play separate and intimate shows to raise money for the cancer charity as part of menswear brand scotts' Be Part Of It campaign.

On Wednesday (20.10.21), folk singer Jamie will play a special set at the Cavern Club, with fellow Liverpool artist Kieo supporting him at the city's iconic venue.

Meanwhile, Wigan band The Lathums will perform at Manchester's Bread Shed next Thursday (28.10.21), with a special guest yet to be revealed.

Addressing his show, Jamie wrote on Instagram: "It's boss to be doing all these hometown shows again, I'm made up to be doing an exclusively performance live at @cavernliverpool this Wednesday in collaboration with @scottsmenswear & @thisfeelinghq."

He added: "Humbled to be finally playing my album tunes in this unbelievably historic venue."

Tickets for the gigs are on a first come, first served basis and will cost £5.

To get an exclusive ticket link, punters should sent scotts a direct message on social media.

The Lathums' show comes after the band topped the UK charts earlier this month with their debut album 'How Beautiful Life Can Be'.

Frontman Alex Moore said at the time: "We’re four friends from Wigan who just love making music and are at Number 1 with our debut album, it’ll take a while for this one to sink in.

"It proves what’s possible for young, British artists with a pure-at-heart ambition to reach people with songs like ours, making friends every step along the way and finding that dreams can come true.

“‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ is about seeing the good in things, holding on and coming through difficult times with a smile at the end. Today our smiles couldn’t be any wider. Thank you.”