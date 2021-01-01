David Ellefson is 'content and happy' after Megadeth exit

David Ellefson is "perfectly content and happy" after his departure from Megadeth.



The 56-year-old musician - who was a founding member of the band before his exit in May this year - vehemently denied allegations he had been grooming a fan after sexually explicit photos and video of the bassist leaked online.



Reflecting on the past few months, David - now with new band The Lucid - told Aftershocks TV: "I’ve been active — I’ve been active making records and doing stuff these last bunch of years anyway.



"And I wouldn’t say out of necessity, because, honestly, I’ve been okay to not have to just go make music for money, but to make music for fun, which has been nice.



"It’s fun to create for creation’s sake and not because it has to be motivated from anything else. So I guess I’m kind of glad to just be right where I’m at.



"To be honest, I’m perfectly content and happy where I am right now. I’m not gonna lie, it’s perfectly fine. So I’m all good.”



Ellefson previously denied the claims made against him, describing them as "private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family".



He went on to share a statement from the girl in question, who said: "Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult.”



Ellefson has filed revenge-porn charges against the individual who uploaded the images online.



He previously said: "Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me.



"The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video.



"Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



“I am taking this time to be with my family. I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour."