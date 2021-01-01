Adele celebrating new album with One Night Only concert special

Adele is to celebrate the release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special.

In promotion of her upcoming fourth studio record, the British singer will front a CBS prime-time show titled Adele One Night Only, which will air in the U.S. on 14 November.

According to a press release, the "extraordinary concert performance" will offer fans the chance to hear the star's "first new material in six years" as well as "some of Adele's chart-topping hits" and "several never-before-heard songs".

In addition, the programme will include an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son," a representative continued.

Adele One Night Only will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Previously, the Hello hitmaker revealed that she has no plans to go on tour with 30 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I would love to do that but all the COVID rules are so different everywhere, you know?" she told Sky News. "The rates of infection, the rates of vaccine, it's just, it makes me nervous trying to plan a world tour globally, when it feels like no one is really on the same page. And the last thing I would ever want to do is cancel any shows again."