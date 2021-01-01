Tony Bennett earns Guinness World Record for Lady Gaga collaboration

Tony Bennett's collaboration with Lady Gaga has earned him his fifth Guinness World Record title.

Last month, the 95-year-old music icon teamed up with the Chromatica hitmaker to release Love for Sale, an album of duets that pay tribute to the late composer Cole Porter. Now, Bennett has landed a world record for becoming the oldest musician to release a collection of new material.

“Thank you to all my fans!” the legendary singer said in a video regarding the achievement.

The 35-year-old singer also appeared in the clip and celebrated Bennett, who has been living with advanced Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

"I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing," Gaga praised. "To have it be about two souls singing together … and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years."

When Love for Sale was released, the duets earned the nonagenarian an additional world record for oldest person to reach number one on U.S. album charts for a newly recorded album. In total, Bennett holds five world records, which include the longest time between U.K. top 20 albums at age 39, the oldest person to enter the U.K. top 20 album chart at age 80, and longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist.

The 18-time Grammy Award winner announced in August that he was retiring from live performance after completing two shows at Radio City Musical Hall in New York City. His son, Danny Bennett, said health concerns regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and his father’s advanced age were to blame, which led to the cancellation of shows in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Canada.