Girls Aloud reunion shelved indefinitely following Sarah Harding's death

Kimberley Walsh has confirmed her Girls Aloud bandmates are not in the right "headspace" to reunite following the death of Sarah Harding.

The girl band had been planning a 20th-anniversary reunion next year but their plans were put on ice when Sarah was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer last year. She tragically passed away at the age of 39 in September.

In a new interview with The Sun, Kimberley revealed that she and her bandmates - Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, and Nadine Coyle - are still coming to terms with the loss of their friend, and as a result, the remaining members won't return to the stage together anytime soon.

"It's not really something we're even thinking about obviously, with the situation as it is," she explained. "No one is even in that headspace right now."

Although the Love Machine hitmakers are not thinking about working together again yet, Sarah's illness brought the group closer together again as they had drifted apart following their final 2013 split.

Speaking to Glamour magazine about how the band met up again to offer her support, Cheryl said: "When we all got together at Soho Farmhouse, there were no tears. Actually, that's not entirely true; there were tears, but they were from laughter rather than sadness. It was a lovely trip away for us all, and Sarah was at her best."

Kimberley also told The Sun the remaining members of the band will meet again next month, when she celebrates her 40th birthday with a huge bash.

"I'm thankful I'm turning 40. I'm planning a big party, I'm going to go into my forties in style," she explained. "You've just got to cherish every moment. I don't know what my forties will bring but going into a new decade is quite a big thing."