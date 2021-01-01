Chart battle: James Blunt jokes Adele will want to change her album release date

James Blunt has joked that Adele will want to move her album date as she faces a chart battle with him.



The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker is due to release his greatest hits collection, 'The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004- 2021)', on November 19, the same day the 33-year-old megastar drops her long-awaited comeback LP '30'.



And taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old singer-songwriter joked: "Watch how fast that date changes the moment she realises my album is out the same day."



Adele is currently outselling the entire top 10 of the Official UK Singles Chart with the lead single, 'Easy On Me', and she broke BTS' Spotify record for the most-streamed song in a single day.



It's believed Taylor Swift pushed forward the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)' by a week to make way for '30'.



Taylor tweeted last month: “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album. (sic)"



The 'Chasing Pavements' singer worked with producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Inflo, and Ludwig Goransson on the record, but there are no featured artists.



In a recent interview, she said: “It’s not that I don’t want to. It’s not calculated. It’s just never been right for some reason.”



The album was written in the wake of Adele's split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki and she admitted she has always found it comforting going into the recording studio when times are tough.



She said: “I definitely feel like when my life is spiralling out of control I want to be in the studio because no one can get me.



“I don’t have to deal with any issues, any problems. I think it’s less, ‘My world is falling apart, I need to go and write about it,’ it’s more just my safe space.”



And the 'Skyfall' singer is "ready" for people to hear what she's got to say on the record.



She said: “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”