Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.



On Sunday, TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer arranged the proposal on the beach in Montecito, California.



Barker put together a circle of red roses on the beach, and an insider speaking to the publication said, adding that family members looked on at him popping the question from a nearby hotel.



Kardashian later shared the news on social media with a photo of the two embracing in the floral arrangement, captioning the post "Forever @travisbarker."



This is the first marriage for the 42-year-old reality star, who shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick - Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy, from 2001 to 2002, and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, with whom he shares two children - Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.



The engagement comes less than a year since the couple first went public with their relationship, although the two have known each other for years. Barker and Kardashian began dating in January and have openly expressed their love for each other, with the 46-year-old musician crediting Kardashian with helping him cope with flying again, 13 years after he survived a fatal plane crash.



"I'm invincible when I'm with her," the drummer told Nylon Magazine last month. "It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again ... Having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton."