Britney Spears celebrating Christmas 'way early' this year

Britney Spears has already started to celebrate Christmas.



The popstar has had a tumultuous year, with her father Jamie Spears suspended as conservator of her estate last month, with another court hearing over the matter set to take place on 12 November.



But even though 25 December is still over two months away, Britney decided to get a Christmas tree installed in her living room over the weekend.



"I'm celebrating Christmas way early this year... because why not ???!!!" she captioned a photo featuring a Christmas tree decorated with pink and gold baubles. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea... and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past... so I might have to do things a little differently from now on!!!"



And while Britney is close to getting control of her life back, she noted that she often feels "scared" to do anything wrong in the public eye, and only got to drive her car for the first time in 13 years earlier this year.



"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in... and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end... and it never did!!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me," the 39-year-old continued, before hinting at the tension within her family unit as a result of her seeking to end the conservatorship. "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime, I'm staying clear of the business which is all I've ever known my whole life."