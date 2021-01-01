Eve expecting first child

Rapper Eve is pregnant.

The Let Me Blow Ya Mind hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!" she captioned a snap showing her cradling her baby bump. "You all know how long we'v (sic) been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Cooper re-shared the post along with the message: "Very excited to share this news... we have a lil human on the way!"

Shortly after, a number of Eve's celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations @therealeve it is truly a blessing," wrote Naomi Campbell, while "Gabrielle Union commented, "YESSSSSSS!!!! Congratulations!!!!" and Alicia Keys added, "Congratulations beautiful soul."

Eve, 42, and Cooper started dating in 2010 and married in 2014. The businessman has four children from a previous marriage.