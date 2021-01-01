NEWS Adele on course to debut at Number 1 with 'Easy On Me' Newsdesk Share with :





Adele is set for a mighty comeback this week with Easy On Me, her first single in five years. In its first 48 hours the track has amassed 70,000 chart sales and is currently outperforming the Top 10 combined as its paces towards the biggest opening week for a song on the Official Singles Chart this year. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the week.



Coldplay are also looking to make big gains on the Official Singles Chart. My Universe with BTS is looking set to jump to a new peak of Number 4 following the release of the band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres. Let Somebody Go, an album track with Selena Gomez, is pacing to debut at Number 17.



Meanwhile, Becky Hill & Topic’s My Heart Goes (La Di Da) is set to enter the Top 10 for the first time at Number 10. It would be Becky’s fifth UK Top 10 single and Topic’s third.



Finally outside of the Top 10, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy’s Better Days continues its upward trajectory on the chart, it could jump nine places to a new peak of Number 15.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.