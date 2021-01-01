Olivia Rodrigo: 'Social media is toxic for young girls'

Olivia Rodrigo fears aspects of social media are "toxic" for young girls.

The Drivers License hitmaker is active on many platforms and boasts over 18 million followers on Instagram.

However, in an interview for the November 2021 issue of Teen Vogue magazine, Olivia noted that she believes there needs to be greater concern regarding the type of content youngsters are exposed to.

"It's so frustrating to see young girls held to a completely different standard than other people. Social media is making it even harder for young girls to grow up," she claimed. "I don't even think it's about me being like, 'Oh, I'm hurt to see people say mean things about me or my friends.' It's really toxic for young girls to open their Snapchat app and see the articles about young women who are just sharing their art and existing in the world, and watching them being torn apart for doing absolutely nothing."

Olivia went on to note that she hopes Britney Spears's battle to end her controversial 13-year conservatorship, and the way it has played out in the media, will prove to be an example for protecting young women in the future.

"It's one example of this culture that so often tears down women in the spotlight for sport," the 18-year-old continued. "As a society we definitely have to reexamine the way we treat women in the entertainment industry, and not just for ourselves - it's unhealthy for young girls to be looking at all that stuff in the media. It paints a bad picture."