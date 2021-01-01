Jesy Nelson's debut single inspired by ex-boyfriend Sean Sagar

Jesy Nelson's debut solo single Boyz was inspired by her relationship with ex-boyfriend Sean Sagar.



The track, which was released earlier this month, is about the former Little Mix star's inability to resist a bad boy, and in an interview with Glamour U.K., she revealed that it was inspired by her nine-month relationship to Our Girl actor Sagar, which didn't end well.



"I had a bad boy and I b**ody hated it," she confessed. "I thought that was what I wanted, to be kept on my toes and then when I had it, it was awful. And I thought: 'God, I'd love to just go back to someone who treats me like a princess.'"



The singer began dating Sagar in summer 2020 following her split from Love Island star Chris Hughes and it was reported they had parted ways earlier this year. She has also dated Diversity star Jordan Bango, Rixton star Jake Roche - to whom she was engaged for just over a year, The Only Way Is Essex star Chris Clark, and musician Harry James.



The 30-year-old told Glamour that she has tried liking nice boys but often gets bored so is keeping her eyes peeled for a man that is a "mixture of both".



"I can't help liking bad boys. It's actually not normal... I've tried nice boys and it doesn't work out, I get bored," she admitted. "So what I need now is like a mixture of both. And if I could find that, then I think I'd be on to a winner. But I can't find one and now I'm single as a pringle - which is another reason my thirties should be all about me and working on myself."