Adele feared she'd spiral out of control like Amy Winehouse at start of career

Adele was worried she'd spiral out of control like Amy Winehouse at one point during the early days of her career.

The Hello hitmaker counts the Rehab singer, who was plagued by drug and alcohol addiction and died at the age of 27 in 2011, as one of her key musical inspirations.

However, in an interview for the November 2021 issue of U.S. Vogue, Adele revealed that she once feared she would follow in Amy's footsteps.

"I got really famous right as Amy Winehouse died. And we watched her die right in front of our eyes. I've always had a very close relationship with alcohol. I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It's what kept my dad from me. So, I always wanted to know what was so great about it," the star stated, adding that she realised she had to be careful about being photographed drunk. "(The press) they descend, and descend, and descend on you, which drives you f**king mad."

Adele went on to note that Amy's tragic death was a turning point for her, and was the motivation behind her taking long breaks away from the public eye.

"I thought, 'I'm just going to lock myself in a house.' That's what I did. I was very reclusive. It paid off, I think. People are used to me being a recluse," the 33-year-old said, adding that welcoming her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, in 2012, also informed her life decisions. "Sometimes I get frightened by the idea of where my life would have gone had I not gotten pregnant with Angelo."