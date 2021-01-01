Britney Spears hits back at offers for 'body improvements'

Britney Spears has hit back at comments about her body.

The Gimme More hitmaker has posted several topless snaps on Instagram over the past few months, and this has seemingly led to her receiving some unsolicited offers for "body improvements", something she has found rather offensive.

Sharing another topless photo on Thursday, Spears wrote, "What is it with consultations for body improvements ???? Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences."

She continued, writing she might be "extremely sensitive" but she would rather "fall off of a cliff" than have a doctor tell her about all of the improvements that could be made to her body.

"Either way I would rather fall off a cliff than have a doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image ... lesson learned !!!!" she wrote, before signing off by telling readers to kiss her "white a*s".

Fans came out in support of the pop star's comments, with one writing, "You don't need to improve a thing! Always beautiful!" and another chiming in "Ummmmmmmm 'the Britney Spears' should be a suggestion when people want their bodies altered lol. You are perfect."

Last month, Spears' father Jamie was suspended as the singer's conservator after 13 years and replaced by John Zabel, an accountant picked by her legal team. Another hearing will take place in November to discuss dropping the legal arrangement altogether.