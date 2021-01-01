Lourdes Leon recalls 'controlling' childhood with Madonna

Lourdes Leon has opened up about her relationship with her mother Madonna.



During a chat with actress Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, the 25-year-old model opened up about her childhood, which she described as strict and controlling.



"My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life," Lourdes explained. "I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."



However, the model praised her mother for not giving "handouts" to her family, even though they had "extreme privilege".



"I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this.' Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you," she stated.



Lourdes also revealed that she eventually wants to move away from modelling, saying her mother suggested that she thinks "about what I want to be known for beyond my looks."



Lourdes opened up about her career prospects outside of modelling, telling Mazar that she isn't interested in acting because "actors really annoy me and I can't be around them." As for a music career, she said that she can sing, but doesn't have an enthusiasm for it because "maybe it's too close to home." However, with age, she explained, she's learning to appreciate her mother's influence on the music industry, calling her "influential and amazing".



The model is Madonna's oldest child. The singer also has a 21-year-old son, Rocco, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and four adopted children: David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and nine-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.