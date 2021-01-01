NEWS Sam Fender earns second Number 1 album with 'Seventeen Going Under' Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to Sam Fender, who earns his second UK Number 1 album with Seventeen Going Under on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The Geordie singer-songwriter debuts at the top after amassing 44,000 chart sales – the fifth biggest opening week of 2021 - 79% of which were physical sales. Not only is this Sam’s highest first-week sales to date, he also outsells the rest of the Top 10 combined.



Seventeen Going Under also claims Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and is the biggest seller in independent record shops this week.



Sam’s first album, 2019’s Hypersonic Missiles – which jumps up to Number 39 this week – also made a Number 1 debut, and followed his win of the BRITs Critics Choice Award that same year. View Sam Fender’s Official UK Chart history here.



Elsewhere, electronic artist James Blake lands his highest-ever chart placing with his fifth record Friends That Break Your Heart, which debuts at Number 4.



Off the back of the news that Adele’s fourth album 30 is coming November 19, her most recent album 25 jumps up 21 places to re-enter the Top 10 at Number 6. Her second album 21 also rises 34 places to Number 14.



Outside the Top 10, Justin Bieber’s Justice rises 44 places to Number 17 following the release of an expanded Complete Edition. US heavy metal band Trivium open at Number 20 with In The Court of the Dragon, their eighth UK Top 40 album.



Texan rapper Don Toliver debuts at Number 26 with Life of a Don, We Are Scientists’ seventh album Huffy bows at Number 32, and finally, Simon and Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits is a re-entry into the Top 40 this week at Number 33.