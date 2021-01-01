Travis singer Fran Healy 'mauled' by sausage dog

Fran Healy needed hospital treatment after being "mauled" by a sausage dog.

The Travis singer - who lives in Los Angeles - revealed he was bleeding heavily after trying to save a dog who was caught in the middle of a crash.

He tweeted: "I was driving down my hill and as I rounded a corner there were 3 cars jackknifed and from the middle of the chaos ran a daschund.

"So I jumped out and chased it up the hill. Cars bomb down our hill and it would have been toast. So I tried to pick it up and it mauled the s*** out my left hand.

"I held on, hoping to chuck it into our porch but then I slipped and it bolted off, leaving me p***** blood all over the shop. So much blood. Then all the neighbors came out and one of them called an ambulance. (sic)"

The 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me?' hitmaker revealed he was actually taken in an fire engine and "patched up".

He continued: "I ran into the house and poured alcohol over the wounds… then I came out but it wasn’t an ambulance… it was a massive fire engine…

"And I have to say, 5 Calvin Klein models got out and then I’m telling them about the daschund and they suggested urgent care… by this time there was about 20 cars waiting to pass, I’m p****** blood (by the way ladies and some boys… I totally now get the fireman thing)

"Anyways I drove to Urgent Care on Selma and they cleaned me up good and now I’m here and my finger is patched up and bloody sore. (sic)"

As well as sharing graphic photos of his finger, Fran also gave an update on the pooch and revealed the animal is "fine" and back with its owner.

He added: "The dog… is fine. Was cornered at the bottom of the hill and the owner, who lives in Stevie Nicks old house (pop pickers), was reunited. (sic)"