NEWS Adele: 'The whole album is sort of dedicated to my son more than anything' Newsdesk Share with :





Superstar singer and songwriter Adele has returned with new music after almost six years, with the release of 'Easy On Me' today (Friday 15th October). To celebrate her new music, she joined Fleur East on the Hits Radio Breakfast show to talk about the inspiration for her latest album and how her son Angelo feels about having a famous mum.



The singer told Fleur that the album is about her son, she said: "The whole album is sort of dedicated to my son more than anything, but yeah it's about my relationship with his dad and with him, but also you know the relationship I have with myself and stuff like that."



She continued: "It's like you could be in you know, discussion or disagreement or a full-blown row if you want, not that me and his dad ever used to do that.

“If you're the one that's sort of initiating the discussion, it'd sort of be like, "well hang on a minute, go easy on me, you know, it's not my fault." So it's just sort of really about that in the way that, you know, the decision that I made really, so yeah.”



The singer also shared how Angelo – who turns nine this weekend - feels about her celebrity-status. She said: "He's into like gamers, like he likes Flamingo and all them lot, like I mean yeah he ain't bothered by me at all."



It's hard to believe he doesn't realise how famous his mum is! But she explained: "He does not care at all. He is like you're so busy all the time now, like blah-blah. But no he doesn't care and he's always comparing. The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, "okay cheers kid, thanks for that." Again no he's not really aware of it yet".



She continued: "He's coming to a couple of, sort of work things that I have coming up and we'll see, but I'm sure he'll just be like, "well I think Flamingo will have done it like this or like that." Like, yeah but he's great, he's a lot of fun, he's a very lovely, lovely little boy."



Elsewhere in the interview, Adele revealed her touring plans, saying “I'd love to do a big proper tour again. I wouldn't do it quite as long as I did it last time, it was something like 130 odd shows in less than 18 months but, I would love to do that. But all the Covid rules are so different everywhere, and sort of like the rates of infection, the rates of vaccine whatever, it's just, it makes me nervous trying to plan a world tour globally when it feels like no-one's really on the same page. And the last thing I would ever want to do is cancel any shows again.”



She shared one thing isn’t going to get into however, is stand-up comedy. “I wouldn't do stand up, I couldn't be a comedian for a job, I'm not that good at it, I don't actually have comedic timing. I just take the piss out of myself.”



And on quashing the Peppa Pig collaboration on Instagram Live, Adele shared “I felt terrible. I did, I felt terrible, because I watched Peppa Pig every day for three years when my kid was younger… you know, I did actually watch Peppa Pig for three years non-stop when Angelo was little, so yeah, Peppa, I'll always do a duet with you babes, love ya! Little Peppa Pig singing about her lovers is a bit inappropriate.”



Listen to Fleur East on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 6am –10am hitsradio.co.uk