Coldplay to livestream an exclusive Music Of The Spheres concert

Today, Amazon Music and Coldplay announce that fans around the world will be able to tune in to an exclusive performance of the band’s brand-new album, Music Of The Spheres, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle directed by Paul Dugdale. Amazon Music is making it possible for fans to watch the show live, at home or on their mobile devices, beginning at 7 p.m. PDT on Friday, October 22 and repeating the performance at 6 p.m. BST on Saturday, October 23.



The performance will be the band’s first arena show in nearly five years, and the first chance for fans to hear their brand-new music in person, just one week after the album is released. Viewers worldwide will have the chance to tune in live with Amazon Music to experience the concert as it happens on the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music Twitch channel, and on Prime Video for all customers with or without a Prime Membership. The show will also mark the grand opening of Climate Pledge Arena in the heart of Seattle.



Coldplay said of the activity, “It’s great that fans all around the world can tune in to Amazon Music and watch our first show after the release of Music Of The Spheres. It’s going to be a special night.”



For those not able to tune in live, Amazon Music and Prime Video will release a feature-length version of the concert, which will be available on Prime Video in early November, along with an exclusive four-track Amazon Original EP of the band’s live performance, available to stream only on Amazon Music.



Coldplay will release their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, on Friday, October 15. The album will be available to stream on Amazon Music globally, and on Alexa-enabled devices by simply asking “Alexa, play Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay.”



Music Of The Spheres is a twelve-track journey through a distant solar system called The Spheres which will be brought to life at Climate Pledge Arena for an audience of more than 17,000 fans.