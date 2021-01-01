Adele releases comeback single Easy On Me

Adele has released her new single Easy On Me.



The single is the first track off of her fourth album, 30, which will be released in November, and her first music release in five years.



The piano ballad addresses the 33-year-old's divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her eight-year-old son Angelo. The couple married in 2018 and separated the same year.



"I know there is hope in these waters, but I can't bring myself to swim, when I am drowning in this silence," she belts in the opening verse, while in the second verse, she sings, "There ain't no room for things to change, when we are both so deeply stuck in our ways, you can't deny how hard I have tried, I changed who I was to put you both first, but now I give up."



In the chorus, she states that she was "still a child" when they got together and hadn't experienced enough of the world around her.



"I had good intentions, and the highest hopes, but I know right now, it probably doesn't even show," she laments in the bridge.



The singer shared snippets of the track on Instagram Live ahead of its release, describing her journey as learning "blistering home truths".



For British Vogue's November issue, the singer-songwriter explained that the highly anticipated album doesn't entirely focus on her split from her husband, saying, "I assumed it would be about my divorce but it's kind of not."



Adele added that she zeroes in on herself with 30 and hopes it will be an opportunity to share her side of the story.



"I have to really address myself now. Instead of being like, 'You effing...' I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption," she said. "But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time."



30 will be released on 19 November.