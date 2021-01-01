Kesha to explore 'paranormal hotspots' in new TV series

Kesha is to explore "all things supernatural" in a new TV series.



On Thursday, the popstar announced that she will be expanding on all she's learned from her successful supernatural podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, in a six-episode Discovery+ show tentatively titled Conjuring Kesha.



"Over the course of my life, I've always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music I've felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn't explain," the 34-year-old shared. "On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me. We will explore life's great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before seen on camera. My hope is to show that supernatural isn't just the thing of myths and fables. We're embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all."



Kesha will serve as an executive producer on the show, which is set to premiere next year.



And the team at Discovery+ are thrilled to have the singer onboard to investigate "mind-blowing locations".



"We are huge fans of Kesha's supernatural podcast, and we are excited to partner with her to turn her love of all things unexplained into a new series," said Matthew Butler, general manager of the Travel Channel and paranormal streaming content. "We know her natural inquisitive nature and sense of adventure will radiate off the screen and we can't wait to see her - and her famous friends - in action."