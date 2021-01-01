Billie Eilish calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look 'stupid' in past interview

Billie Eilish has called out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "a little stupid" in a past interview.

Back in 2019, the TV host asked the Happier Than Ever singer during a chat if she could name any member of the rock band Van Halen, and she responded, "Who?"

The conversation later trended online, but during a follow-up conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Billie insisted she was familiar with the Jump hitmakers.

"Wait, really quick. Do you remember last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid," she asked, to which Jimmy replied: "Well, yeah, accidentally. I didn't do it on purpose."

Billie then explained that she had been "playing along" the whole time.

"I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything," the 19-year-old continued. "Yes, there was a lot things you asked, and I was like, 'I don't know.'

Jimmy recalled: "Everyone jumped down your throat, like, 'Oh, you should know who Van Halen is,'" to which the star concluded, "It was funny - I didn't really care."

To round out the segment, Jimmy offered Billie the chance for her to "punch him" as means of crossing off an item on her bucket list.