Roger Waters marries for fifth time

Roger Waters has got married for the fifth time.

The Pink Floyd rocker announced on Wednesday night that he had tied the knot with Kamilah Chavis by posting a series of pictures from their special day on all his social media platforms alongside the caption, "I’m so happy, finally a keeper."

The photos show the 78-year-old musician slipping a wedding band on Chavis' ring finger, the newlyweds exchanging a kiss, cutting a cake and posing with their dog.

On Facebook, Waters added captions beside each of the snaps and these included "Mr & Mrs Chavis-Waters", "With this ring I thee wed" and "You may kiss the bride".

Next to a photo of him beaming at the camera in his suit, he wrote, "A very happy man", and alongside a solo photo of Chavis in her wedding dress and holding a bouquet, he added, "A very beautiful bride."

Waters was most recently married to actress and filmmaker Laurie Durning between 2012 and 2015. They got engaged in 2004.

His first wife was his childhood sweetheart Judy Trim between 1969 and 1975. He went on to tie the knot with British aristocrat Lady Carolyne Christie in 1976 and they had two children - Harry, now 44, and India, now 43. They divorced in 1992, and the following year, he married Priscilla Phillips. They share a son named Jack and divorced in 2001.