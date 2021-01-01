Tom Meighan reveals first song since leaving Kasabian

Tom Meighan has revealed his first solo track since leaving Kasabian.

The band's former frontman - who asked to leave the group after he assaulted his now-wife Vikki last year - has described music as his "therapy" and unveiled a teaser of his upcoming song 'Would You Mind'.

He wrote on Instagram: "It’s no secret that I’ve been struggling for the last few years. Music is my therapy and I have have been recording some songs that I now feel ready to share.

“This is taken from ‘Would You Mind’, that I wrote about asking for help when you need it the most but can’t find the courage to ask.

“Your support has kept me going and I can’t wait to get more music to you.”

Tom - who pleaded guilty to assaulting his now-wife Vikki Ager and was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work - had previously admitted while he wants to get his new material out there, he'd be "terrified" of getting back on stage.

Last month, he said: "Music is like a form of therapy for me now. For the first time, I’m writing songs. They’re about my life, and they’re songs I want to sing. I’ll probably be terrified if I ever go back to performing - but my head is back in the place it was when I started out in music. Music feels fresh again, and now I know how to focus my energy on the right things."

And in an open and honest blog post, titled 'Check Your Soul: Why it’s never too late', he noted he understands why losing his career has been a "consequence" of his actions while admitting he's "conflicted" about cancel culture.

He added: "If someone feels cancelled, sometimes all you end up doing is pushing their problem into the shadows. It’s just another form of bullying, because you’re not helping them or showing them how to change. I agree with consequence culture. It’s important to suffer consequences because of your actions.

"To be given the chance to look deep within yourself and learn how to make changes and to become a better person for yourself and your family has to be a good thing.

"If the consequence of what I did is that I lose my career, I accept that. My career is superficial and it has a shelf life. Breaking the stigma of domestic abuse will not happen if it continues to be treated lightly."