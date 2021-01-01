Kacey Musgraves hits back after exclusion from country music category at Grammys

Kacey Musgraves has defended her roots after finding out Star-Crossed won't be eligible for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.



The Space Cowboy hitmaker, who won Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the awards show in 2019 for her hit record Golden Hour, released her fifth studio album in September. However, according to editors at Billboard, Star-Crossed won't be included in any of the country music categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, set to be held on 31 January.



Now, the 33-year-old singer has hit back at the decision by highlighting her country roots in a series of social media posts.



"You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can't take the country out of the girl," Musgraves posted to her Instagram Stories and Twitter, along with a childhood photo of her wearing a pink cowboy hat. She continued by uploading videos and photos of her performing and socialising with country legends over the years. Tagging singers Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, and Dolly Parton, Musgraves asked them rhetorically whether or not they thought she belonged in the category.



In a letter obtained by the music publication, Cindy Mabe, president of Universal Music Group Nashville, reportedly questions Recording Academy chief executive officer Harvey Mason Jr. for clarification on why exactly members of the committee decided the record didn't contain at least "51 per cent playing time of new country recordings".



"This decision from the country committee to not accept Star-Crossed into the country albums category is very inconsistent and calls into question the other agendas that were part of this decision," Mabe wrote in the letter. "I haven't slept all weekend because I'm really sad for our format. I'm sad for fans of our music and the ramifications of how we'll continue to define success in country music. This short-sided, biased decision will send ripples throughout our format to continue to insure (sic) that the message is sent that country music can only be for the limited few that enjoy the same perspective."



The Justified hitmaker concluded her social media posts with a series of snaps showing her with her middle finger up.



Nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards are to be announced on 23 November.