Olivia Rodrigo feeling the pressure to make successful sophomore album

Olivia Rodrigo is already feeling the pressure to make a successful sophomore album.

The 18-year-old singer achieved overnight success earlier this year with her debut single Drivers License and followed it up with the chart-topping record-breaking debut album Sour.

Sitting down for a chat with Alanis Morissette - who experienced similar success with her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill - for Rolling Stone magazine, Rodrigo admitted she was already thinking about the pressure of delivering a worthy follow-up.

"Pressure of a sophomore album is something that I've been thinking about a lot, too. I don't know if you felt that pressure," she said, to which Morissette replied, "After Jagged Little Pill, everywhere I went, every grocery store ever was, 'When's your next record? I hate men, too!' I didn't want to write it right away. There's a lot of pressure to rise to some odd occasion or bar."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodrigo admitted she was unsure if her songs would be relatable because she worked as a child actress and didn't go to school but she soon realised heartbreak is a universal theme everyone can connect with.

"When I put out Drivers License, about this really hard time in my life, I watched it just affect so many people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender or age," she recalled. "There would be 40-year-old guys that would come up to me and be like, 'Wow, that really struck me.'"

She added that her songs have proved so popular she sometimes feels like "they're not mine anymore".

"The, 'I'm writing songs in my bedroom,' to 'Oh, my gosh, lots of people know this song,' was really quick for me. I feel obviously so lucky, but sometimes it just feels like it doesn't have to do with me," she confessed.