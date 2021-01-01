Megan Thee Stallion began therapy sessions after parents' deaths

Megan Thee Stallion started therapy sessions to help her cope with the deaths of her parents.

On the season premiere of Taraji P. Henson's series Peace of Mind with Taraji, the 26-year-old rapper explained that her emotional wellbeing is more important than ever.

"I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have...when I was Megan and I wasn't as criticised and under such a magnifying glass as I am now," she said.

In April, the Houston native released a promo clip announcing she was taking a break from social media to "recharge".

During the interview, Megan also revealed the loss of both of her parents - her father when she was in high school and her mother in 2019 - pushed her to prioritise her mental health.

"It was never a conversation that was on the table," the Savage hitmaker recalled. "Now in this space, I've lost both of my parents. So now I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' And I just started learning that it's O.K. to ask for help. And it's O.K. to want to go get therapy.

"As a Black person and when you think of therapy, you think, 'Oh my gosh, I'm weak.' Like you think of medication and you just think the worst," she continued, noting that stigma associated with mental health prevented her from getting help in the past.

Elsewhere, Megan asserted that that representation of therapy in the media has been largely negative.

"Now, it's becoming safe to say, 'All right now, it's a little too much going on, somebody help me,'" she commented. "When people start to see me a lot or when my schedule gets really full, I'm probably going through something because I want to keep my mind busy."