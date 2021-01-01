Cardi B shows off house she received from Offset for 29th birthday

Cardi B has given fans a virtual tour of the luxury home her husband Offset brought for her 29th birthday.

During the rapper's dancehall-themed birthday party in Los Angeles on Monday, Offset surprised his wife by announcing that he had purchased her a property in the Dominican Republic, and on Tuesday, Cardi posted a virtual tour of the mansion on Instagram.

The property boasts six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an infinity pool, a separate studio, and stunning ocean views.

In the caption, the WAP star explained to her followers that Offset had listened when she spoke about investing in property that could be rented out to holidaymakers.

"For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she shared.

"Well, I was wrong. I just can't believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I'm so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it (laughing emoji). Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack."

She added that Offset sought the advice of her father, who is Dominican, and they worked together to find the perfect house.

"You and my dad (and the baby) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship," she concluded. "I (love) you so much and I can't wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation (devil emojis)."

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and share a three-year-old daughter named Kulture and a baby son, who was born last month.