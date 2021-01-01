NEWS Chris Martin: 'I think after 12 [albums] that will be the end of our catalogue' Newsdesk Share with :





Absolute Radio Presenter Andy Bush was joined by Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland from Coldplay to chat about their new album Music of the Spheres as well as their gig at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in front of just 2,000 fans.



Whilst chatting to Bush the singer revealed that he felt 12 albums would be the stopping point for Coldplay, who are currently releasing their 9th studio album.



“I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums. This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together. So, I think in the way that the Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful, if anybody wants to come.” said Chris.



The frontman also talked about the band's collaboration with K-pop sensation BTS who he described as a delight to work with. “It's just been a real joy to do that song with them from start to finish. It was such a weird idea, and it was so wrong on paper in a way, but it allowed us to bring out our inner boyband and them to bring out their inner old man band and collaborate in a middle-aged band.”



However, Chris admitted he hasn’t quite caught up with the current South Korean sensation the ‘Squid Games’ on Netflix, worrying that it might be a little too scary for him. “I’m good with thrillers, but less good with horror,” said Chris, “it's weird with me and horror, there is some of it I can really handle no problem and then others like IT etc. that’s what I can’t handle.”



You can hear Coldplay’s interview with Andy Bush on Absolute Radio on Friday 15th October at 6:30pm



Absolute Radio is also broadcasting Coldplay's London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire concert, which is in celebration of their incredible new album ‘Music of the Spheres’. Broadcast on album release day this Friday 15th October, you can listen to extended highlights from 7pm.