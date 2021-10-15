Crowded House to rock Hampton Court Palace in 2022

Crowded House are set to rock Hampton Court Palace next summer.



The 'Fall At Your Feet' rockers - who released their first studio album since 2010's 'Intriguer', 'Dreamers Are Waiting', in June - ?will play Henry VIII's former home on June 25, 2022, as part of a star-studded bill for the annual Hampton Court Palace Festival.



The group's stop at the music extravaganza will be part of their postponed European tour, which was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Neil Finn and Nick Seymour are joined by Mitchell Froom and Nick's sons, Liam and Elroy Finn, in the current live lineup of the 'Don't Dream It's Over' band.



Meanwhile, Lionel Richie and George Benson are also playing the historical royal residence next year.



The 'All Night Long' hitmaker will play two consecutive nights kicking off on June 8, and the formidable George Benson will perform on June 16.



More dates and artists will be confirmed in due course.



This summer, the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Keane, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Van Morrison graced the 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's breathtaking Tudor Palace.



General tickets for Crowded House's show are available on Friday (15.10.21) at 10am via the Hampton Court Palace Festival website: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.







Hampton Court Palace Festival bill so far:



Wednesday 8th June – Lionel Richie



Thursday 9th June – Lionel Richie



Thursday 16th June – George Benson



Saturday 25th June – Crowded House