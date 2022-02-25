Johnny Marr announces double solo album

Johnny Marr has announced a double album called 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4'.



The former Smiths rocker's upcoming fourth solo studio effort - the follow-up to 2018's ‘Call The Comet’ - is 16 tracks long and encompasses the "vocabulary of sound" Johnny has developed over the years since the legendary rock band's split in 1987.



Released on February 25, 2022, the LP is divided into four chapters and is intended to be listened to in order.



The 57-year-old musician said: "There's a set of influences and a very broad sound that I've been developing - really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn't do that consciously, but I think I've got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I've been able to harness it."



On the themes running through the hopeful collection penned in lockdown, he added: "It's an inspired record, and I couldn't wait to get in and record every day.



"But I had to go inwards."



As well as announcing the double album, Johnny has announced the 'Live At The Crazy Face Factory' live-streamed concert.



Airing globally on November 10 and available on-demand until November 14, the 'No Time To Die' guitarist is giving his fans the chance to see inside his custom-built Crazy Face Factory studio where 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' was born.



On top of career-spanning live set with a full band, Johnny will also give fans an inside look at his creative process and songwriting journey.



Fans who pre-order the album from his official store will be able to access exclusive pre-sale live-stream tickets at a special price before the general on-sale opens at 9am BST on October 20.



The first quarter of the album, the 'Fever Dreams Pt 1' EP is released digitally and on very limited edition 12 inch silver vinyl on October 15, and features 'Spirit Power and Soul' and three further tracks, 'Receiver', 'All These Days' and 'Ariel'.







The track-listing for 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' is:



1. ‘Spirit Power & Soul’



2. ‘Receiver’



3. ‘All These Days’



4. ‘Ariel’



5. ‘Lightning People’



6. ‘Hideaway Girl’



7. ‘Sensory Street’



8. ‘Tenement Time’



9. ‘The Speed of Love’



10. ‘Night and Day’



11. ‘Counter-Clock World’



12. ‘Rubicon’



13. ‘God’s Gift’



14. ‘Ghoster’



15. ‘The Whirl’



16. ‘Human’