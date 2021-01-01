Britney Spears considering releasing book

Britney Spears is considering releasing a book next year.



On Tuesday, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her book idea and asked fans to help her pick a title.



"Psssssss also great news ... I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 ... 'S**t, I really don't know' Option #2 ... 'I really care what people think' !!!!' What do you guys think ????" she wrote.



Many fans believe Britney was shading her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, with her post, which was uploaded the day after her sibling unveiled the new title of her upcoming memoir.



Originally, the book was called I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, a reference to Britney's 1998 debut single ...Baby One More Time. The 30-year-old altered the title after backlash from the pop star's fans, landing instead on Things I Should Have Said. Her publisher, Worthy Publishing, called information related to the original title "incorrect and incomplete".



"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," the Zoey 101 star wrote in her book announcement.



She went on to insist that she still has "a lot of learning" to do, but feels as if penning the memoir offered her some closure. And she is hopeful her story will give hope to people who may have "lost their voice" or are "trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life".



In June, the Toxic hitmaker said that she wanted to "sue" her family over her 13-year conservatorship. Later, Britney addressed her sister directly, criticising her decision to perform her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards.