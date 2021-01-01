Cardi B defends Paris trip after pushing court trial date over travel safety concerns

Cardi B has defended taking a trip to Paris after successfully getting a court date postponed due to travel safety concerns.



The Bodak Yellow rapper is being sued by Kevin Brophy Jr, who claimed Cardi used his distinctive back tattoo on the cover of her 2016 debut mixtape Gangsta B**ch Music, Vol. 1 without his permission, and she recently got their trial date successfully postponed from October 2021 to February 2022 by insisting that she needed to avoid risky travel.



Brophy slammed the music star last week after she flew to the French capital with her husband Offset to attend Paris Fashion Week and asked for the trial to be brought forward to December.



Cardi has now responded in a statement to a federal judge, insisting that the short trip to Paris is very different from the three-week stay in California that would be needed for the trial. She explained that her daughter Kulture, three, and one-month-old son were cared for by her mother and "a baby nurse" while she was away in France and she coordinated with a doctor about the trip and took multiple Covid-19 precautions to maintain her family's safety.



"That opportunity was so important and compelling to my career that I could not reasonably turn it down, provided of course that we were able to make adequate provision for the care of our children for the few days my husband and I would be gone," she wrote, reports Rolling Stone.



"The children would have had to be looked after here in California, away from me for extended periods while I would be gone for trial preparation meetings, traveling to and from court, and in the courtroom all day every day during the trial.



"I was also concerned I would be distracted and exhausted prior to and during the trial, not only from the travel and trying to juggle family needs and trial at the same time, but from lack of sleep due to my newborn's schedule and demands."



Cardi and Brophy are scheduled to attend a settlement hearing on 1 December in a bid to avoid going to trial.