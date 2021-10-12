Fleur East to join Coldplay on stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire gig

Fleur East is set to join Coldplay on stage to perform 'Human Heart' at their comeback gig.



Chris Martin and co will make their return with an intimate concert at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire this evening (12.10.21).



And when the Hits Radio presenter interviewed the frontman and his bandmate, Jonny Buckland, the 'Higher Power' hitmaker invited the former 'X Factor' star to come and perform the collaboration with R&B duo We Are King - which is taken from their upcoming LP 'Music of the Spheres' - at the show.



Chris asked Fleur: "Do you want to come and perform it with us on Tuesday? Want to come and perform it with Paris and Amber (US R&B duo, We Are King) and me?"



The 33-year-old star was taken back by the request and thought it was a prank.



However, the 44-year-old musician insisted: "It's for real. And do the girl's bit? Alright, let's do it ... I'm serious Fleur because you're brilliant so if you want to come and do it, we would love that."



Speaking in the interview, which airs in full on Friday (15.10.21), Chris also gushed about teaming up with "our little brothers" BTS on their hit 'My Universe', and explained how they make it work performing the song without the K-Pop superstars.



He said: "They were just really cool to work with. We love them, they're our little brothers. When it comes to playing it live without them, then we keep a bit of them on track and I sing what I can."



The 'Yellow' singer quipped: "I just can't do Suga's rap or J Hope's rap because that's beyond my Korean."



The 'Paradise' hitmaker also revealed it was his 12-year-old goddaughter, Tilly Pegg, daughter of actor Simon Pegg, 51, who got him into BTS.



He spilled: "My goddaughter Tilly who is Simon Pegg's daughter, she's a massive ARMY, she's who got me into BTS. We were talking about the rap line and the singing line. So, I said to her do you think we should ask Suga and J Hope if they want to do a rap in this song? And she said yeah definitely."



Hits Radio is broadcasting Coldplay's London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire concert, which is in celebration of their incredible new album 'Music of the Spheres'.



Broadcast on album release day this Friday (15.10.21), you can listen to extended highlights from the gig as well as the Coldplay interview in full from 7pm. Head to hitsradio.co.uk