Nicki Minaj slams Leigh-Anne Pinnock during Instagram Live with Jesy Nelson

Nicki Minaj blasted Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock during an Instagram Live chat with the singer's former bandmate Jesy Nelson on Monday night.

Towards the end of the conversation, which was designed to promote their new collaboration Boyz, the Starships rapper referenced private messages that Pinnock allegedly sent an Instagram content creator, who posted them on social media.

In the unverified exchange, Pinnock purportedly encouraged the user to make a video about Nelson's "blackfishing" - making herself look racially ambiguous - and wrote that the singer, who left the group in December, "cut us off" and is a "horrible person".

During her explicit rant, Minaj slammed Pinnock, who recently gave birth to twins, and accused her of being "jealous" of her former bandmate.

"Take them text messages and shove it up your f**king a*s, because when you do clown s**t I got to treat you and talk to you like you a clown," she began. "If you was in this woman's group and you ain't talk about this s**t for 10 years... and as soon as you see she got a video coming out with Nicki Minaj and Puffy, now you sending text messages and all this s**t.

"Stop trying to hurt people and kill people's lives and careers, this is the way people feed their families. Stop - if you want a solo career, baby girl, just say that... Only jealous people do things like this. It makes you a big jealous bozo. I love you guys but please don't do this. Let these people be miserable all by themselves."

Nelson, who has come under fire for sitting quietly and occasionally laughing during Minaj's tirade, went on to say that one of her bandmates - presumed to be Pinnock - brought up blackfishing with her on the set of her last Little Mix video Sweet Melody. After the Live concluded, the rapper posted a now-deleted video on Instagram asking why Pinnock didn't make any comments when the band collaborated with Minaj on their 2018 single Woman Like Me.

She continued her criticisms over on Twitter too, writing, "Don’t call things out when they benefit your personal vendetta to ppl. Call them out immediately once you see it chile. Don’t wait a decade after you’ve made millions with the person (sic).

"JeLeigh b*chs actin real messy. ~ if you know someone has been suicidal from bullying in the past, why try to get a bunch of ppl to bully them again about smthng else, on an even bigger scale? Shame on you— that’s rlly sad. You don’t know what ppl can deal with (sic)."