James Bay is a new dad

James Bay is a first-time father.

The Hold Back the River hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to announce that his long-time partner Lucy Smith had recently given birth to a baby girl.

“Family. After all these years together as two, we’re so excited to be three!” the 31-year-old captioned a photo of him cradling his daughter. “Last week Lu gave birth to our first baby, Ada Violet Bay. We are so in love and filled with gratitude and joy for this little miracle in our lives. Thank you for all your well wishes.”

James didn’t share any further details.

The star and music promoter Lucy have been in a relationship since they were teenagers.