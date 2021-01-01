Ariana Grande giving away free therapy sessions for World Mental Health Day

Ariana Grande is supporting a campaign to improve access to mental health services.

For World Mental Health Day on Sunday, a day dedicated to reducing the stigma associated with mental health issues, the popstar announced on Instagram that she would be partnering with Better Help, a company that provides remote mental health services.

"It's World Mental Health Day and I'm beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy," Grande wrote beneath a graphic that reads "spread awareness & sign up for free therapy".

"I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains)," she continued. "I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing. head to betterhelp.com/ariana to get your free month started."

The Thank U, Next singer had partnered with the Silicon Valley-based company last year for World Mental Health Day, where she initially donated $1 million (£733,000) to improve access to therapy. A few hours after the pledge went live, she confirmed she would donate an additional $1 million, writing that "therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to".

The campaign covers the first appointment for those seeking help, and Better Help bosses guaranteed 15 per cent off the second month should clients continue with the service.