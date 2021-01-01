Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get matching tattoos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have inked each other with matching tattoos.

While being interviewed for GQ Style, the celebrity couple opted to give each other tattoos of the words, "The darkest fairytale".

Megan revealed that the phrase "alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other", and that they initially wanted to have the words placed within their inner arms, but as Kelly is already covered in body art, he had to have his etched on one hip.

"F**king best tattoo I've ever seen in my life...It looks like a fairy ghost did it, right?" the musician, real name Colson Baker, asked his girlfriend after she finished tracing the design.

Megan and Kelly didn't display their tattoos in the accompanying photoshoot. However, they did discuss how they were briefly introduced at a party in Los Angeles several years ago before they reconnected on the set of movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020 and started dating.

"I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb," she recalled of their initial meeting. "I think we weren't allowed to see each other yet. We weren't supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away...Thank God, (because) what torture had I known you were there and I couldn't get to you. It was better that I didn't know."

Megan and former husband Brian Austin Green separated in May 2020, with the Jennifer's Body actress filing for divorce later in the year.