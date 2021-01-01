Halsey proudly displays post-baby body in candid post

Halsey has proudly displayed their post-baby body in a candid social media post.

The Without Me hitmaker, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, a son named Ender, in July.

But following praise from fans following their performances as musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Halsey took to Instagram on Monday to insist that they were very much embracing their postpartum figure.

"I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important," the 27-year-old captioned a slideshow of images showing her changing stomach area in the weeks and months following the birth of Ender. "The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it."

Halsey went on to note that they have no desire to hit the gym as they are too busy caring for their baby, and credited custom-made outfits and great stage lighting for their appearance.

"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently. If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner," the star continued. "I will never have my 'pre-baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I'm really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real."