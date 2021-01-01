NEWS Sam Fender heading for second UK Number 1 album with 'Seventeen Going Under' Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Fender is heading for his second Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with his second record Seventeen Going Under.



The Geordie singer-songwriter currently has a healthy lead of 20,000 chart sales over his nearest rival Drake on today’s Official Chart Update, and is currently outperforming the rest of the Top 10 combined.



Sam’s first album, 2019’s Hypersonic Missiles – which has boosted up to Number 38 midweek – debuted at the top spot following his win of the BRITs Critics Choice Award that same year. View Sam Fender’s Official UK Chart history here.



Meanwhile, US heavy metal band Trivium are eyeing up their highest-ever peak on the Official Albums Chart as their tenth album In The Court of the Dragon starts at Number 3 – on track to be their second UK Top 10 album. Electronic artist James Blake could also net a career-best chart peak with Friends That Break Your Heart at Number 5.



Outside the Top 10, Johnny Flynn’s fifth album Lost In Cedar Wood is tracking to debut at Number 11, while in the run-up to her comeback this Friday, Adele’s 25 is so far up 15 places to Number 12, while 21 leaps 23 spots to Number 25.



New York rock band We Are Scientists’ seventh album Huffy looks set for a new entry at Number 15, while The Charlatan’s self-titled album opens at Number 17 thanks to its first vinyl pressing in 20 years. At Number 20, mysterious music collective Sault’s fifth record Rise could re-enter the chart and out-peak its Number 99 debut. Only available for 99 days, the album disappeared from sale October 2.



Alt-pop duo Oh Wonder could secure a third Top 40 release with 22 Break at Number 22, Wayward Sons’ Even Up The Score eyes a new entry at Number 23, and Justin Bieber’s Justice flies up to Number 24 midweek thanks to a new ‘complete’ edition featuring three extra tracks.



Simon & Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits could be heading back to the Top 40 at Number 29, and finally, English rock group T’Pau’s greatest hits collection The Essential tracks for a Number 32 debut.