Bryan Adams releases album-title track So Happy It Hurts and announces UK tour

Bryan Adams has released the title track from his upcoming album, 'So Happy It Hurts', and announced a 2022 UK and Ireland tour.



The Canadian rock legend is back with his first new music since his 2019 LP 'Shine a Light', which featured a songwriting credit from Ed Sheeran and a feature with Jennifer Lopez.



The 'Summer of '69' hitmaker started penning the new material in lockdown and the collection is inspired by the "freedom" of the road.



In a statement, the 61-year-old musician said: “The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go.



“The title song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”



The 12-track LP is set to follow on March 11, 2022.



The album will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl.



An exclusive colour vinyl and a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo are also available for pre-order now.



Next year, the 'Heaven' hitmaker will embark on the 12-date 'So Happy It Hurts' UK headline tour, which kicks off on May 13 at the Brighton Centre, and includes a stop at London's The O2 arena on May 26.



The run is set to wrap at the picturesque Blickling Estate in Norfolk.



The Pre-sale starts at 9am on October 13, and general sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday (15.10.21).







Bryan Adams 2022 'So Happy It Hurts' tour dates:



May 13th – Brighton, Brighton Centre



May 14th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena



May 15th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena



May 17th – Manchester, AO Arena



May 18th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena



May 20th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena



May 23rd – Glasgow, SSE Arena



May 26th – London, The O2 Arena



May29th – Belfast, SSE Arena



July 5th – Durham, Emirates Riverside



July 6th – Kelso, Floors Castle



July 8th – Norwich, Blickling Estate