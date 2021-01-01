Demi Lovato dedicates new song to late friend

Demi Lovato dropped a new single in honour of their late friend over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old popstar, who uses they/them pronouns, released their new single Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song) in tribute to their friend Tommy Trussell III, who passed away in October 2019.

"Two years ago, I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man," Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the track. "I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction.”

In the caption, the former Disney star promoted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's hotline and pledged the net proceeds from the song to The Voices Project, a grassroots recovery advocacy organisation.

Fans enthusiastically support the emotional track, which ended up trending on Twitter.

"This would mean the world to him," Lovato wrote to a fan who noted the outpouring of support. "Thank you, guys."

After Trussell’s passing at age 31, the singer wrote a tribute on their Instagram Stories, "Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight...Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

The star has been open about their struggle with addiction. In 2018, they survived a near-fatal overdose, which they opened up about in the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil and in the companion album, which revisits the traumatic incident for the title track's music video.

"I have to be grounded and content on my own. This is a work-in-progress. I am ever-evolving," the artist said in an interview with People earlier this year. "I'm not saying that I have it figured out, but I have made changes in my life that best suit me and my recovery and my journey and my growth."