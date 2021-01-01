Steps 'very seriously' discussing a musical based on their music

Steps are "very seriously" in talks for a musical based on their back catalogue.

The 'One For Sorrow' hitmakers - comprising Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, and Ian 'H' Watkins - hope to follow in the footsteps of their biggest inspiration, ABBA, and create their own stage show.

H told Attitude magazine: “We’ve been talking about it for years – the Steps musical.

“It’s just the perfect pop progression of telling a story through our songs. There are cogs turning.”

Claire added: “We’ve talked about it among ourselves very seriously.”

The 'Tragedy' stars were billed as the "90s version of ABBA" when they hit the charts in 1997.

Meanwhile, Steps recently teased they might take inspiration from Adele for their next album.

The chart-toppers are celebrating their 25th anniversary next year and suggested they could follow the 'Hello' singer's pattern for LP titles if they released a record in 2022.

Claire said: "I can't believe Adele is 30, it's called '30' her album isn't it?"

H suggested: "If we do an album next year we can call it '25', let's steal that idea."

And Claire replied: "I thought we had already!"

Earlier this year, Steps teased big plans for their anniversary with a tour and other surprises in store.

Lisa previously said: "There's plenty in the pipeline that's new. Big plans are already in place for that.

"I can't say that much or I'd get in trouble.

"It's nice to keep a bit of mystery, but we like to keep it fun and give back to our fans who have been so loyal over the years."

The '5, 6, 7, 8' band released their comeback album, 'Tears on the Dancefloor', in 2017, and have since released sister records 'What the Future Holds' and 'What the Future Holds Pt.2'.