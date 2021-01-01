NEWS Elton John & Dua Lipa set to dethrone Ed Sheeran at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Elton John & Dua Lipa are set to dethrone Ed Sheeran from Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart First Look. Elton and Dua’s Cold Heart (1) is currently outpacing Shivers (2), which has now spent four weeks at the top of the chart.



Jesy Nelson eyes this week’s highest new entry with her debut solo single Boyz feat. Nicki Minaj. Her first release since leaving Little Mix last year, Jesy is currently on track to debut at Number 3 - it would be her first UK Top 10 single as a solo artist and Minaj's 13th.



Outside the Top 10, Coldplay and BTS’ new collaboration My Universe is set to rebound back to Number 11, inching closer to an entry to the Top 10 as the release of Coldplay’s ninth album Music of the Spheres approaches on Friday.



Becky Hill & Topic’s My Heart Goes (La Di Da) continues its trajectory up the chart, currently up one spot and its highest peak so far of Number 14.



Finally, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy’s Better Days is looking to gain a new peak on the Official Singles Chart, jumping six places from Number 26 to Number 20.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.