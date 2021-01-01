Dave Grohl "cried like a baby" listening to ABBA's comeback song.



In early September, the Swedish pop group announced that they were releasing Voyage, their first new album in 40 years, in November, and to celebrate their comeback, they released the new singles I Still Have Faith in You and Don't Shut Me Down.



The Foo Fighters frontman is a huge ABBA fan and he was overcome with emotion when he listened to one of the comeback tracks.



"Oh my God, I'm such a big ABBA fan. When I saw that they were coming back and they had a record, I shot that link to 100 people I knew, then listened to the new song and wept like a baby. I cried like a baby. Oh man!" he told BBC News. "It almost sounded like time hadn't passed. Plus it was such a beautiful, romantic, melancholy, bitter-sweet retrospective. Ugh, it's amazing. ABBA can do no wrong."



He was then asked if he would play drums for the Dancing Queen hitmakers if they requested him and he agreed to the task.



"Listen, I will get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope. Show me a drum set and I will sit down to it. So yes, I would play with ABBA," he replied.



As part of their comeback, ABBA will take part in a concert residency in London from May 2022. Using motion capture technology, ABBA Voyage will feature the band as virtual avatars which depict them as they appeared in 1979.