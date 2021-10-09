Adele shares extended snippet of comeback single

Adele surprised fans by sharing an extended clip of her comeback single, 'Easy On Me', on Instagram Live on Saturday (09.10.21)



The 'Hello hitmaker admitted she will probably get into trouble for playing the clip, which includes some rather emotional lyrics.



Adele sings on the piano ballad: "There is no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever.



"I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby let me..."



The Grammy-winner declared that her first album since 2015's '25' - which she teased is coming "soon" - is all about her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki, the father of her eight-year-old son Angelo, who she split from in 2019.



The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker - who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul - also opened up on her mental health and how writing the LP was like therapy.



She said: "My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day-by-day and I address whatever comes my way."



Adele added: "It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time. Writing my music… yeah it's been really therapeutic, for sure."



In a recent interview, Adele admitted she doesn’t really understand the “rules that are made up in society” that surround the legal separation process.



Speaking about how she told her young son about her breakup from Simon, she said: “My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating. Obviously, Simon and I never fought over him or anything like that.



“Angelo’s just like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I don’t really get it either. There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn’t happen in marriage and after marriage, but I’m a very complex person.



“I’ve always let him know how I’m feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult.”