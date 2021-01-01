Bonnie Tyler will never retire

Bonnie Tyler has no plans to ever retire from music.

The 70-year-old singer - whose 1977 debut album 'The World Starts Tonight' featured her first hit single 'Lost In France' - has reflected on her longevity and the idea of growing old.

Speaking to The Lady magazine, she said: "I didn't mind being 40, 50 or 60. But 70! I can hardly get those words out of my mouth. It feels like I'm talking about somebody else.

"I'd been crazy busy in the years leading up to lockdown. It was too much, looking back. Now I want to make time for more holidays in Portugal and time in Mumbles.

"But I like what I do. I don't do it for the money. I love performing. And I've missed my band and my crew. Getting up on stage is in my DNA.

"All the travelling is worth it for those couple of hours in front of my fans. It's given me the most wonderful life. I count myself a very lucky woman."

The 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' hitmaker shared the secret to her iconic raspy voice, and revealed it isn't because of smoking.

She added: "I've never felt inferior to men. I'm a strong person and I can compete with the rockiest of male voices.

"In my 20s I had to have nodules removed from my vocal chords. Was supposed not to talk for six weeks afterwards. Can you imagine!

"The result was my husky singing voice. People think I must have been a smoker, but I never was."

Meanwhile, Bonnie paid tribute to her husband Robert Sullivan and explained explained how he's been her rock over the years.

She said: "The day I met Robert it was love at first sight. I took one look at him and I thought, 'Wow! He looked like Warren Beatty. He represented the UK at judo at the 1972 Olympic Games. We married the next year when I was 22.

"We celebrated our 48th wedding anniversary in July. Robert's invested very cleverly down the years. he's always made my money make more money."