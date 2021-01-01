NEWS Charli XCX: 'It's dark, it's kind of sexy and sexual and sort of demonic at points' Newsdesk Share with :





Charli XCX takes over The Chart Show on Apple Music 1 with her new single “Good Ones,” and talks about the sound of her upcoming record and what fans can expect from the "Good Ones" era of her music.



Charli XCX On "Good Ones” And The Sound Of Her Upcoming Record...

It definitely sets the palette for the rest of the album. It is heavily eighties inspired. There are a lot of uptempo tracks. It's dark, it's kind of sexy and sexual and sort of demonic at points, I suppose. But then there are lighter moments too. But yeah, I think the whole record is about my relationship with relationships and sex and power, but the song itself, I suppose, it's about falling for a toxic person, being always ready to put myself in the most dangerous positions, just to feel something which I guess it's kind of the whole record, but I feel like we've all been there at points in life.



Charli XCX On The "Good Ones” Video...

I think the “Good Ones” video came from this idea of taking the phrase, “Let the good ones go,” to a very literal place as in death and loss of life and mourning that someone who you were with. So I've always been fascinated by funerals as like an event, they're very rich in imagery funerals, they're very beautiful and very special. And they mean a lot to a lot of people, and it's this place of extreme emotion. So I thought, why not turn it into a music video, I suppose. So, yeah. That's kind of where it came from this idea of like the kind of physical act of like letting someone leave your life.



Charli XCX Says Fans Can Expect 'An Overload Of Sexiness' From The "Good Ones" Era Of Her Music...

The fans can expect an overload of sexiness. I want it to all feel sexy. Like the music, the sounds, the tour, the videos, the clothes, the way they feel. So that's kind of my hope really that everyone just discovers they're in a sexy demon and it all comes out.



Charli XCX On How The “911” Remix With Lady Gaga Came About...

Bloodpop who was obviously heavily involved in ‘Chromatica’ alongside Gaga, sort of messaged me in the pandemic and was like, “Would you want to do a remix of ‘911?’” And I was like, “Yeah, sure. Just like, send me the parts.” And then I guess there was some kind of lost in translation thing that happened, but I never got the parts. And then a month later I was doing a Q&A with fans and they were asking like, “Would you ever work with Gaga?” And I was like, “I mean, of course, like I would love to and actually one of her collaborators asked me to do a remix for ‘911.’” And then I think all the Little Monsters were like on Bloodpop being like, “Why didn't you let this happen? You have to let this happen, like blah, blah, blah.” And then it kind of got crazy. And then I think that's how the concept of the remix album actually came around for both of them.



Charli XCX On Doja Cat's "Get Into It (Yuh)" Being Her Favourite Song Of 2021...



Brooke Reese: Which song released in 2021 has been your favourite song and why?



Charli XCX: I actually know my answer to this pretty confidently. It's Doja Cat “Get Into It.” That I think is the best song of the year. There is no other song released this year that's going to top that song for me. I think it is art. That song is just pure art. What I love about it is I gravitate towards artists who have personality and who are truly unique and nobody else could sing their songs or rap their songs or whatever and “Get Into It (Yuh)” is exactly that. No one could do that like Doja does it. It's just like the pores of that song are like bursting at the scenes with her personality and it makes me feel alive when I listen to it. So, easily, that song.